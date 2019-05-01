National

Man apparently kills himself with crossbow at imperial burial site in western Tokyo

Kyodo

A man was found dead Wednesday morning at an imperial burial site on the outskirts of Tokyo after an apparent suicide, police said.

The discovery came as a series of ceremonies took place in Tokyo at the Imperial Palace for the ascension of Emperor Naruhito following Tuesday’s abdication of his father, the Emperor Emeritus Akihito.

The man was found dead at the Musashino Imperial Graveyard in Hachioji, where imperial family members — including the great-grandfather and grandfather of Emperor Naruhito — are buried.

A crossbow bolt was embedded in the man’s body and a crossbow was found nearby, according to police. The body was in a closed area surrounded by fences where construction work has been underway.

An official of the Imperial Household Agency found the body and called police at around 7:20 a.m. Further details were not immediately available.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Musashino Imperial Graveyard in Hachioji, in western Tokyo, is seen Wednesday after an apparent suicide there. | KYODO

