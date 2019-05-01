Students and faculty file out of buildings with their hands up during a lockdown after a shooting on the campus of University of North Carolina Charlotte in University City, Charlotte, Tuesday. Six people were shot, two of them died on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus. One person was taken into custody, according to police sources. | AFP-JIJI

Three reported shot by gunman at North Carolina university; suspect in custody

NEW YORK - A suspect opened fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday, and local media reported that three people were wounded before a suspect was taken into custody.

“Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately,” the university said on Twitter shortly before 6 p.m.

The school said on its website the campus was on lockdown and that students and staff should “remain in a safe location.”

Local WSCO-TV in Charlotte reported that three people were wounded in the gunfire that erupted at about 5:45 p.m. near the university’s Kennedy Hall administrative building, and that one person had been taken into custody.

Video footage posted to social media showed students evacuating campus buildings with their hands raised as police officers ran past them toward the scene of the shooting.

A spokeswoman for Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department confirmed there had been an active shooter at the university but declined to give any further information.

The police department set up a media staging area near the school, which enrolls nearly 30,000 students.

