This image from video provided by Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles shows an impact flash on the moon (bottom left) during the lunar eclipse Jan. 20. On Tuesday, scientists reported the meteoroid hit the moon at 38,000 mph (61,000 kph), carving out a crater nearly 50 miles across. It was the first impact flash ever observed during a lunar eclipse. | GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY / VIA AP

Space rock left big crater on moon during January's full lunar eclipse

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - A space rock left a massive crater on the moon during January’s total lunar eclipse.

Spanish scientists reported Tuesday the meteoroid hit the moon at 38,000 mph (61,000 kph), carving out a crater nearly 50 miles across. It was the first impact flash ever observed during a lunar eclipse.

The scientists — who operate a lunar impact detection system using eight telescopes in Spain — believe the incoming object was a comet fragment up to 2 feet (60 cm) across and 100 pounds (45 kg). The impact energy was equivalent to 1½ tons of TNT.

Astrophysicist Jose Maria Madiedo of the University of Huelva says it was “really exciting” to observe the event, after many unsuccessful tries.

The findings appear in the Royal Astronomical Society’s Monthly Notices.

