Vice President Mike Pence gestures during a speech aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman at the Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, Tuesday. | AP

World / Politics

'We are with you!' U.S. says of Venezuela opposition uprising

AP

WASHINGTON - Venezuelan opposition leaders calling for a military uprising against the government of President Nicolas Maduro gained quick messages of support Tuesday from the Trump administration amid a possible turning point in the South American nation’s political crisis.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton all expressed support for the opposition as its two most prominent figures, Juan Guaido and Leopoldo Lopez, stood with soldiers and called for the people, and the security forces, to rise up against Maduro.

“We are with you!” Pence tweeted to the opposition, in the most direct message of the three. “America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored.”

Pompeo welcomed what the Venezuelan opposition leaders were calling “Operacion Libertad,” in hopes that the abrupt release of Lopez from house arrest and the apparent backing of uniformed soldiers would prompt more members of the security forces to abandon Maduro.

The U.S. views Maduro’s re-election last year as illegitimate, with President Donald Trump calling the election a “sham.” The U.S. has recognized Guaido, the opposition leader of the National Assembly, as interim president.

“The U.S. Government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy,” Pompeo said on Twitter. “Democracy cannot be defeated.”

U.S. officials were otherwise cautious as they evaluated the situation and waited to see what would develop in the country. In 2002, then-President George W. Bush endorsed a coup attempt against the late President Hugo Chavez only to see it fail and his return to power two days later.

Asked about the situation, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney made a distinction between the 2002 events and the current situation.

“Importantly, we do not consider it a coup,” he said at a conference in California.

Shortly thereafter, Bolton said in a tweet addressed to Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino that the country’s security forces must protect the country’s constitution and stand with the parliament that Guaido heads.

“The (army) must protect the Constitution and the Venezuelan people,” Bolton said. “It should stand by the National Assembly and the legitimate institutions against the usurpation of democracy. The United States stands with the people of Venezuela.”

The Trump administration has led calls for countries to recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate leader and has won the support of 54 countries. But the effort to recruit more has largely stalled as Maduro clings to power amid a badly deteriorating economic situation.

Maduro has denounced his opponents as killers and criminals.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This image from video provided by Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles shows an impact flash on the moon (bottom left) during the lunar eclipse Jan. 20. On Tuesday, scientists reported the meteoroid hit the moon at 38,000 mph (61,000 kph), carving out a crater nearly 50 miles across. It was the first impact flash ever observed during a lunar eclipse.
Space rock left big crater on moon during January's full lunar eclipse
A space rock left a massive crater on the moon during January's total lunar eclipse. Spanish scientists reported Tuesday the meteoroid hit the moon at 38,000 mph (61,000 kph), carving out a crat...
A soldier stands guard amid Catholics attending Mass outside St. Joseph's church in Thannamunai, Sri Lanka, Tuesday.
Rural Catholic church defies Sri Lanka terrorist threats, holds Mass amid tight security
The checkpoints started just outside of an east Sri Lanka village, the strictest seen in the days after Islamic State-aligned militants launched suicide attacks that killed over 250 people. The ...
Sudanese protesters wave the national flag during a sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum on Tuesday. The protesters called for a mass rally, insisting the army is not serious about handing power to civilians nearly three weeks after it toppled autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.
Sudan army 'not serious' about handing power to civilians: protest leader
Sudanese protest leaders on Tuesday accused the army of not being serious about handing power to civilians, after differences emerged over the composition of a joint-military civilian ruling body. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Vice President Mike Pence gestures during a speech aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman at the Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, Tuesday. | AP Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, burn a picture of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a protest outside the Venezuelan Embassy in Mexico City Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,