Business

Sibanye says 1,800 workers are trapped underground in South Africa platinum mine

Bloomberg

JOHANNESBURG - About 1,800 workers are trapped underground at a Sibanye Gold Ltd. platinum operation in South Africa after an incident in the shaft used to transport workers, the company said.

The company may use an adjacent shaft to hoist the workers to the surface, although there’s currently no estimate for when that may happen, a spokesman said.

Some rails being transported underground fell down the shaft and have blocked it, said spokesman James Wellsted. Sibanye is assessing the shaft infrastructure, which may take a couple of hours, he said. There were no injuries as a result of the accident.

The workers entered the mine this morning and the incident happened around lunch time, around when they’d normally be ending their shift, he said.

The incident may revive concerns about safety at Sibanye, which last year experienced a spike in fatal accidents. About 1,000 workers were also trapped underground for more than a day at one of its gold mines in February 2018 after a power failure.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Huawei logo is pictured outside Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, March 25.
Vodafone found security flaws in Huawei equipment in 2011, 2012
Telecoms group Vodafone found security flaws in equipment supplied by China's Huawei to its Italian business in 2011 and 2012, the two companies said on Tuesday. Vodafone, the world's second-big...
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington Monday.
U.S. farmer income falls most since 2016 as Trump trade war losses mount
Personal income for farmers fell by the most in three years in the first quarter, as losses to U.S. agriculture mount from President Donald Trump's trade wars. The Commerce Department on Monday ...
Fred Volf (right), president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc., meets with Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, in front of a Lexus NX300 vehicle at the company's manufacturing facility in Cambridge, Ontario, on Monday. Volf said that the automaker will produce the Lexus NX crossover, in gasoline and hybrid versions, beginning in 2022 at the plant.
Toyota adds new Lexus crossover line at Canadian plant
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to overhaul its Canadian plant to begin manufacturing an additional Lexus SUV model, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. The automaker will produce the Lexus NX crossove...

, , ,