Grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, March 26. | REUTERS

Boeing says regulators will test 737 Max software fix by next week

AFP-JIJI

CHICAGO - Boeing expects U.S. regulators will conduct a test flight of a software fix for the grounded 737 Max by the end of next week, a company spokesman said Monday.

Boeing expects the certification of the software fix — a key step in returning the planes to the skies — some time after the Federal Aviation Administration meeting with international regulators on May 23, the spokesman said.

The plane was grounded worldwide in mid-March following a second deadly crash, but U.S. carriers have said they expect to resume flights on the popular 737 Max over the summer.

