In this undated and unlocated TV grab taken from video released by Al-Furqan media, the chief of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, appears for the first time in five years in a propaganda video. | AL-FURQAN / VIA AFP-JIJI

World

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appears in video for first time in five years

AP

BEIRUT - The leader of the Islamic State group has appeared for the first time in 5 years in a video released by the extremist group’s propaganda arm.

The video released by Al-Furqan on Monday shows Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appearing with a bushy grey and red beard, wearing a black robe with a beige vest and seated on the floor with what appears to be a machine gun propped up next to him.

It is his first video appearance since he delivered a sermon at the al-Nuri mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014.

The SITE Intelligence group said al-Baghdadi acknowledged in the video the defeat in the battle for Baghouz, the group’s last stronghold in Syria, and discussed the bombings in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250 people.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan speaks during a news conference announcing a plan to file a federal lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Monday in Boston, over its policy of arresting people at courthouses on civil immigration matters.
Prosecutors sue feds to stop courthouse immigration arrests
Prosecutors and public defenders in Massachusetts are suing to block federal authorities from arresting people in and around courthouses for civil immigration violations. The lawsuit filed Monda...
Residents take shelter under a house roof in the Paquite district of Pemba, Mozambique, on Monday as Cyclone Kenneth hit northern Mozambique, killing 38 and destroying thousands of home.
38 killed, 200,000 at risk as floods worsen in Mozambique after second cyclone — Africa's worst
Heavy rain battered northern Mozambique on Monday as residents and relief workers confronted devastation wrought by Cyclone Kenneth, the strongest cyclone to ever hit Africa, which killed 38 people...
A migration department official under Russia's Interior Ministry works on photographs while registering passport applications of Ukrainian separatist-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk regions' residents, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order simplifying the procedure for obtaining a Russian passport for residents of these regions, in Novoshakhtinsk, Russia, Monday.
Putin floats 'common citizenship' for Russians and Ukrainians
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Ukrainians and Russians were "one people" and would benefit from common citizenship, after he angered Kiev by offering to fast-track Russian passpo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

In this undated and unlocated TV grab taken from video released by Al-Furqan media, the chief of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, appears for the first time in five years in a propaganda video. | AL-FURQAN / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,