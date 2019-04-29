U.S. President Donald Trump holds a meeting with senior military leaders at the White House in Washington on April 3. | REUTERS

U.S. military spending up for first time in seven years: report

AFP-JIJI

STOCKHOLM - U.S. military spending has risen for the first time in seven years, reflecting Trump administration policy, according to a new report released Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Worldwide military spending also rose by 2.6 percent to $1.8 trillion overall last year, SIPRI calculated.

It was the second year running the global figure has risen, bringing military spending to its highest level since 1988.

“The increase in U.S. spending was driven by the implementation from 2017 of new arms procurement programmes under the Trump administration,” said Aude Fleurant, director of SIPRI’s Arms and Military Expenditure (AMEX) program.

The U.S. figure alone of $649 billion was as much as the next eight highest military budgets.

But Chinese as well as U.S. spending helped push the overall spending figures for the year higher, said the report.

China’s spending has risen 83 percent since 2009, bringing it up to second place, ahead of Saudi Arabia, India — which is modernizing its armed forces — and France.

China has spent 1.9 percent of its gross domestic output (GDP) on military spending since 2013.

Russia, meanwhile, dropped out of the top five spenders, with its military budget declining since 2016, said the report.

Western countries’ economic sanctions against Russia, in place since 2014 because of its conflict with Ukraine, have hit the country’s military budget.

In Ukraine itself, meanwhile, military spending rose 21 percent on the previous year to $4.8 billion, SIPRI calculated.

