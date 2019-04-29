Supporters of Venezuela's Congress President Juan Guaidó, who declared himself interim president of the country, gather for an anti-government rally that Guaidó was expected to attend, but who did not arrive, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Sunday. The U.S. and most other OAS member states recognize Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president, saying Nicolas Maduro wasn't legitimately re-elected last year. | AP

World / Politics

Guaido cancels western Venezuela rally after 'dictatorship' blocks route

Reuters

CARACAS - The leader of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, canceled a rally scheduled to be held in the country’s fourth-largest city on Sunday and said the “dictatorship” had prevented him from entering.

Guaido has traveled outside the capital, Caracas, more and more in recent weeks to pressure President Nicolas Maduro to step down. In January, he invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing Maduro’s 2018 re-election was illegitimate.

While he has previously reported delays in arriving to cities in the country’s interior due to roadblocks by the armed forces and Maduro supporters, Sunday’s cancellation of the event in the western city of Barquisimeto was unprecedented.

Protests are planned for Wednesday, May 1, including what Guaido has said will be “the largest march in Venezuela’s history,” part of what he calls the “definitive phase” of his effort to take office in order to call fresh elections.

“Today we had a meeting planned, were going to embrace the streets of Lara that filled from end to end,” Guaido said in a voice recording sent by his press team, referring to Lara state, home to Barquisimeto. He said he would reschedule the event for next weekend, and called on supporters to rally on Wednesday.

“Today the dictatorship blocked the path, the dictatorship did not allow us to arrive in Barquisimeto, but it will not prevent us from seeing each other.”

Guaido did not provide further details on who blocked him or where the incident occurred. Venezuela’s information ministry, which handles media inquiries for the government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maduro calls Guaido a U.S-backed puppet who seeks to oust him in a coup. The government has arrested his top aide, stripped Guaido of his parliamentary immunity and opened multiple probes. It has also barred him from leaving the country, a ban Guaido openly violated earlier this year.

Last week, Guaido said his congressional ally — opposition lawmaker Gilber Caro — had been detained, and that 11 members of his team had been summoned to appear before the Sebin intelligence agency.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election" on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2017.
Former U.S. deputy attorney general: If Trump was not president, he would be indicted for obstruc...
Former top Justice Department official Sally Yates said on Sunday that if Donald Trump were not president, he would have been indicted on obstruction charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's Rus...
Then-U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar (right) joins co-chairman and chief executive officer of the Nuclear Threat Initiative Sam Nunn as they listen at the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction symposium at the National Defense University in Washington in 2012.
Ex-U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, foreign policy expert who helped get Soviets to pare arms, dies at 87
Former Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar, a Republican foreign policy sage known for leading efforts to help the former Soviet states dismantle and secure much of their nuclear arsenal, but whose reputati...
U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at a news conference to discuss special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, in Washington April 18.
William Barr's testimony to House on Robert Mueller probe in doubt amid dispute over closed-door ...
The Justice Department has informed the House Judiciary Committee that Attorney General William Barr may not attend a Thursday hearing to review special counsel Robert Mueller's report due to objec...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Supporters of Venezuela's Congress President Juan Guaidó, who declared himself interim president of the country, gather for an anti-government rally that Guaidó was expected to attend, but who did not arrive, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Sunday. The U.S. and most other OAS member states recognize Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president, saying Nicolas Maduro wasn't legitimately re-elected last year. | AP Supporters of Venezuela's Congress President Juan Guaidó, who declared himself interim president of the country, gather for an anti-government rally that Guaidó was expected to attend, before the opposition leader canceled his appearance in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Sunday. | AP

, , ,