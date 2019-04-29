Members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces fire during a fight with Eastern forces in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Sunday. | REUTERS

Pope appeals for evacuation of migrants from Libyan centers via 'humanitarian corridors'

AP

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis has appealed for the evacuation of women, children and sick migrants trapped in Libyan detention centers as soon as possible, through humanitarian corridors.

During his Regina Coeli prayer on Sunday, the pontiff said the refugees’ situation, “which is already very serious, has become even more dangerous due to the ongoing conflict.”

On Saturday, airstrikes hit the Libyan capital as forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Hifter pursued a campaign to take Tripoli.

The pope has previously referred to the wretched conditions of migrants in Libyan detention centers, particularly those who are sent back after trying to reach Europe by boat.

Returning from Ireland last August, he told reporters he had seen a smuggled video of migrants being tortured and said: “You have to think hard about sending them back.”

Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Regina Coeli prayer, on Sunday at the Vatican. | AFP-JIJI

