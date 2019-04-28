The week ahead for April 29 to May 5

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to return from eight-day trip to France, Italy, Slovakia, Belgium, United States and Canada.
National judo championship to be held at Nippon Budokan.
Tuesday
Emperor Akihito to become first Japanese monarch to abdicate in over two centuries. The 85-year-old Emperor, who has reigned since January 1989, expressed his desire to step down in a video message in 2016, citing concerns that he might not be able to fulfill official duties due to his advanced age.
Wednesday
Crown Prince Naruhito to ascend the throne. The 59-year-old will inherit Imperial regalia and seals, and meet heads of the government, legislature and judiciary at ceremonies to be held at the Imperial Palace.
Reiwa, the new Imperial era, to begin to coincide with new Emperor’s ascent. On April 1, the government unveiled the new era name, which is used during an emperor’s reign. Reiwa, translated as “beautiful harmony,” is taken from the “Manyoshu,” Japan’s oldest poetry anthology dating back more than 1,200 years.
The government starts its annual Cool Biz campaign. The initiative launched in 2005 encourages workers to dress casually to help reduce energy use and calls for setting air conditioners at 28 degrees Celsius.
Thursday
Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting to be held in Fiji through Sunday. Japan will be represented by Finance Minister Taro Aso, who is scheduled to hold trilateral discussions with his counterparts from China and South Korea.
Friday
Constitution Day, a national holiday.
Saturday
Greenery Day, a national holiday.
Emperor Naruhito to greet the public at the Imperial Palace. The new Emperor and Empress are expected to appear on the palace balcony with other members of Imperial family. The Imperial Household Agency opens the palace to the public on limited occasions, such as New Year’s Day and the Emperor’s birthday.
Sunday
Children’s Day, a national holiday.
Rush of travelers returning from domestic and overseas trips during Japan’s extended 10-day Golden Week holiday to reach peak.