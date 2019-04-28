Eight-year study finds 10 visually impaired people died at train stations in Japan while hundreds more fell from platforms

Ten people with impaired vision were struck and killed by trains at railway stations between fiscal 2010 and 2017, transport ministry officials said Saturday.

During the eight-year period that ended March 2018, 605 such visually impaired people fell from station platforms and 15 came in contact with trains and other objects while on platforms. Of those, five were injured and 10 died as a result of being hit by trains.

In January 2011, a visually impaired male masseur, 42, died after falling onto the tracks and being struck by a train at Mejiro Station on the Yamanote Line run by East Japan Railway Co.

In the wake of the accident, the ministry called on railway operators to install Braille tiles for visually impaired people at platforms of railway stations used by 10,000 or more people on average per day. In addition, it sought to set up platform doors at stations with 100,000 or more daily users.

As of March 2018, all 275 railway stations with 100,000 or more users were equipped with platform doors or Braille tiles. Either one or the other have been introduced at 2,017 stations with 10,000 or more users, or 93.3 percent of the total, with only a limited number of those being platform doors.

In August 2016, a 55-year-old male corporate worker who was with his guide dog died after falling onto the tracks and being hit by a train at Tokyo Metro Co.’s Aoyama-itchome Station.

A similar tragedy happened with a 63-year-old male masseur who was being led by his guide dog at Warabi Station on JR East’s Keihin-Tohoku Line in January 2017.

As of the end of March 2018, platform doors were introduced at 725 stations across the country, including 105 of the stations whose daily users exceed 100,000 people.

The government plans to push forward its goal of placing platform gates at some 800 stations from fiscal 2020.