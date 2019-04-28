Major Japanese nonfinancial companies project a 1.1 percent drop in their group net profit for the year ending in March 2020, a Jiji Press survey has found. | GETTY IMAGES

Major Japanese firms project 1.1% profit drop, survey finds

JIJI

Major Japanese nonfinancial companies project a 1.1 percent drop in their group net profit for the year ending in March 2020, a Jiji Press survey has found.

The survey covered 243 companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section that have released earnings results for the fiscal year which ended last month. Their combined market value represents 36 percent of the total in the section.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp. estimates a 60 percent net profit fall, anticipating continued weakness in capital investment in China.

Advantest Corp. forecasts a drop of 50 percent or more in its net profit amid expectations that sluggish memory-chip demand will weigh on sales of its semiconductor testing devices.

“Many companies, mainly those related to capital investment, are cautious about their outlooks,” said Kazuhiro Takahashi, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.

Nidec Corp. expects a 21 percent net profit increase, believing that motor demand in China will recover in the second half.

Hitachi Ltd. expects its net profit to nearly double from the previous year, when it booked losses related to the suspension of its nuclear plant construction project in Britain.

The 243 firms reported a 1.2 percent net profit increase for the year which ended last March. The number of firms that reported higher profits nearly matched that of firms with lower profits.

A final tally may show a net profit decline for the year as many companies that have yet to report results plan to book massive charges.

