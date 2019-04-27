World

Taiwan's president reaffirms anti-nuclear stance at march

AP

TAIPEI - Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has reaffirmed her opposition to nuclear power before marching with anti-nuclear protesters.

Tsai said at a news conference Saturday that her administration was taking efforts to promote renewable energy sources and reduce the need for nuclear power.

She also vowed to reach her targets in reducing emissions from thermal power plants and retire nuclear power plants. She pledged she could do that without creating power shortages for Taiwan’s 23 million people.

Tsai then joined hundreds who marched through the streets of Taipei, the capital, beginning at the Presidential Office Building in the city’s center.

Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party has long opposed nuclear power, particularly construction of the high-tech island’s fourth nuclear plant on the tip of the island, north of Taipei.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
China police smash $30 million fake Lego ring
Chinese police have dismantled a ring accused of manufacturing some $30 million worth of counterfeit Lego sold across the country, authorities said. Police earlier this week raided t...
Maria Butina
Russian agent Maria Butina sentenced to 18 months in U.S.
Maria Butina, the only Russian arrested and convicted in the three-year investigation of Moscow's interference in U.S. politics, was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison. The leader...
Farahnaz Forotan, one of the Afghan women who have taken to social media to join a campaign dubbed #MyRedLine that aims to pressure the government, the Taliban and the United States into ensuring women's hard-won advancements are not tossed aside in a rush for a peace accord, prepares her head scarf in Kabul on April 14.
U.S. agrees with Russia, China on pulling troops from Afghanistan
The United States on Friday found backing from rivals Russia and China on the key formula of a peace deal it is negotiating in Afghanistan: withdrawing troops in return for Taliban pledges not to w...

, ,