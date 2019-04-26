World / Offbeat

U.S. agency designates Satanic Temple a tax-exempt church

AP

SALEM, MASSACHUSETTS - The Satanic Temple has been designated a church by the Internal Revenue Service.

The Salem, Massachusetts-based organization provided The Associated Press with a notice it recently received communicating its new tax-exempt status. The letter used a code that classifies it as a “church or a convention or association of churches.”

The group is now listed in an IRS database for tax-exempt organizations. An email seeking comment was sent to the IRS.

The group says the designation will help in religious discrimination legal cases and allow it to pursue faith-based government grants.

The “nontheistic” group advocates for a stricter separation of church and state. It placed a statue of the goat-headed creature Baphomet at the Arkansas State Capitol last year to call for the removal of a Ten Commandments monument.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An Arara indigenous man points the way before setting off to collect bananas at the Laranjal tribal camp in the Arara Indigenous territory in the northern Brazilian Amazon rainforest last month. The nearly 200 residents of Laranjal on the edge of the Iriri River in the northern state of Para are among the 800,000 indigenous people whom President Jair Bolsonaro says he wants to "integrate into society."
Loss of tropical forest worldwide last year was fourth-biggest recorded
Last year humanity destroyed an expanse of tropical forest nearly the size of England, the fourth-largest decline since global satellite data become available in 2001, researchers reported Thursday...
Image Not Available
Judge blocks Trump rule barring tax-funded clinics from referring patients to abortion providers
A federal judge in Washington state on Thursday blocked a Trump administration rule that would prohibit taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers, accord...
The 1,758 carat diamond recovered from Lucara Diamond Corp.'s Karowe mine in Botswana
Largest uncut diamond in recent history found in Botswana mine
Lucara Diamond Corp. has unearthed the largest uncut diamond in recent history in its Karowe mine in Botswana, the Canadian company said on Thursday, beating its own record discovery from November ...

, ,