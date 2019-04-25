The body of Kaori Takahashi, a Japanese woman killed in the terrorist bombings in Colombo, arrives at Narita airport on Thursday. | KYODO

National

Body of Japanese victim of Sri Lanka Easter terror attack arrives at Narita

Kyodo

The body of a Japanese woman who was killed in a series of deadly bombings that hit Sri Lanka over the weekend arrived in Japan on Thursday accompanied by her injured husband and their two children.

Kaori Takahashi, 39, was caught in one of eight blasts that struck Colombo and other parts of the country while eating breakfast at a hotel restaurant with her husband, Hikaru. The attacks killed 359 people, including at least 39 foreign nationals.

A coffin covered in a blue sheet was unloaded from an airplane at Narita airport near Tokyo at around 7:30 a.m. A bouquet of white flowers was placed on the coffin and airport officials bowed deeply in prayer.

The Metropolitan Police Department will conduct an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death.

Junzo Yamamoto, who heads the National Public Safety Commission, told reporters that officials of the National Police Agency have been dispatched to Sri Lanka to gather information.

Noting that Japan will be the venue for a number of major events over the coming 18 months, Yamamoto said, “I will instruct police to take all possible counterterrorism measures.”

When boarding the plane in Colombo, where he works at a Japanese restaurant, Hikaru Takahashi, 39, ran into a Sri Lankan acquaintance, Himani Wijemanne, and they tearfully embraced.

The acquaintance, who works for a travel agency, came to know the Takahashis a few years ago. He told reporters that Kaori was a very good person and he feels very sad over her death.

The attacks targeted luxury hotels and churches as Easter Sunday masses were in progress.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Employees of West Japan Railway Co. and others pray for the victims of a 2005 train derailment that killed 107 people, on the 14th anniversary of the crash in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday.
Families and survivors mark anniversary of 2005 Amagasaki derailment that killed 107
Some 500 survivors and family members of victims of a 2005 train derailment that killed 107 people gathered Thursday to mark the 14th anniversary of the crash at a ceremony, which was held for the ...
Takayoshi Yamaguchi, the former chairman of now-bankrupt Japan Life Co., is surrounded by reporters outside his house in Tokyo on Thursday.
Police raid over 40 offices of Japan Life, bankrupt firm suspected of defrauding elderly customers
Police on Thursday conducted a raid on offices of Japan Life Co., a bankrupt company suspected of having engaged in a fraudulent rental business, for allegedly failing to inform a customer in 2017 ...
A man who lost his wife and daughter in a car crash involving an elderly driver in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district speaks at a news conference in the capital on Wednesday.
Think about not taking the wheel, says man whose wife and child were killed in Tokyo by elderly d...
A man who lost his wife and daughter in a Tokyo car crash involving an elderly driver expressed his deep sorrow Wednesday for being deprived of the family's future and called on people to reconside...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The body of Kaori Takahashi, a Japanese woman killed in the terrorist bombings in Colombo, arrives at Narita airport on Thursday. | KYODO

, ,