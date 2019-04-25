A coal-fired power plant in Sendai. J-Power said Wednesday that it will scale down a project to build a coal-fired thermal power plant in Yamaguchi Prefecture with two partners. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

J-Power and other firms to scale down coal-fired power plant project in Yamaguchi Prefecture

JIJI

Electric Power Development Co., also known as J-Power, said Wednesday that it will scale down a project to build a coal-fired thermal power plant in Yamaguchi Prefecture with two partners.

J-Power, Osaka Gas Co. and Ube Industries Ltd. made the decision in light of international criticism of coal-fired power generation, which emits large amounts of carbon dioxide.

The three had planned to build a power plant with a total output of 1.2 million kilowatts in the city of Ube, with operations expected to start in 2026.

Osaka Gas intends to withdraw from the project.

J-Power and Osaka Gas each hold a 45 percent stake in Yamaguchi-Ube Power Generation Co., a joint company that was created to run the envisioned power plant.

Osaka Gas decided to withdraw after assessing business risks associated with environmental regulations from 2030, President Takehiro Honjo told a news conference, citing concerns about the profitability of the plant.

J-Power and Ube Industries are now considering halving the planned output to 600,000 kW, and switching to newer equipment with lower carbon dioxide emissions.

The two companies will obtain a new environmental assessment for the project, with the hope of starting operations at the plant in the late 2020s.

In January this year, Kyushu Electric Power Co., Tokyo Gas Co. and Idemitsu Kosan Co. said they had scrapped plans to build a coal-fired power plant in Chiba Prefecture.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn claims that he is innocent of the charges against him in a video that his lawyers say was recorded on April 3, the day before his fourth arrest.
Tokyo court grants Carlos Ghosn bail for second time, days after his fourth indictment
Despite facing the most serious charges yet in his ongoing legal saga, former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn was granted bail for the second time on Thursday by the Tokyo District Court,...
Toyota Motor Corp. released two special edition Mark X luxury sedan models, one of which is seen here in promotional materials provided by the carmaker, ahead of the planned end of production in December.
Toyota to end production of Mark X luxury sedan
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it will end production of its Mark X luxury sedan in December. Mark models have been the face of Toyota sedans since the 1968 debut of the Mark X's predecessor,...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rebound on rosy earnings and Bank of Japan decision
Stocks rebounded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday as investor sentiment was brightened by robust corporate earnings reports and the Bank of Japan's decision to keep interest rates low. Th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A coal-fired power plant in Sendai. J-Power said Wednesday that it will scale down a project to build a coal-fired thermal power plant in Yamaguchi Prefecture with two partners. | KYODO

, , , , ,