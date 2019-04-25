World / Science & Health

U.S. jaguar recovery plan criticized for putting burden on Mexico

AP

TUCSON, ARIZONA - A plan by wildlife officials to bolster the endangered jaguar population in the U.S. Southwest and Mexico by establishing two sprawling habitat areas drew criticism Wednesday from environmental groups.

The final draft of the recovery plan for the large cats was released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

It calls for one habitat area from western Mexico into southern Arizona and southwest New Mexico. The other would stretch from eastern Mexico to northern Argentina.

Mexico as well as countries in Central and South America would be primarily responsible for monitoring jaguar movements within their territory, according to the plan.

Environmental groups slammed the plan. Michael Robinson of the Center for Biological Diversity called it “feeble” because it “relies entirely on Mexico to ensure the cats’ survival.”

Robinson says the ability of the animals to roam the proposed area straddling the U.S. and Mexico could be stymied if the Trump administration builds a wall along the border.

Even with gaps to accommodate jaguars, a wall would cut off the possibility of the animals recovering in their native range, he said.

Defenders of Wildlife said the U.S. agency is overlooking millions of acres of potential habitat farther north in the U.S.

Jaguars are currently found in 19 countries, but only seven male jaguars have been seen in Arizona and New Mexico since 1996. The animals have been protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act since 1997.

Shrinking habitats, insufficient prey, poaching and retaliatory killings over livestock deaths are some of the things that have contributed to the jaguar’s decline in the U.S. Southwest over the past 150 years.

The Center for Biological Diversity released video in 2017 of a male jaguar spotted on camera in southern Arizona. Conservationists had hoped it would turn out to be the first female jaguar to be seen in decades.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
EU to curb trans fats from 2021 to boost heart health
The EU adopted a regulation on Wednesday to curb trans fat amounts in products like snack food as part of efforts to fight heart disease and strokes in Europe. Industrially-produced trans-fatty ...
Congress could impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for any reason it deems makes him insufficient to serve.
For potential Trump impeachment, 'high crimes and misdemeanors' are hard to define
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday promising to fight any effort by House Democrats to impeach him for, in the Constitution's vague words, "high crimes and misdemeanors." Trump said t...
Firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson is seen. Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of prominent Democrats and network TV journalists, looked at other targets: two Supreme Court justices and two executives of social media companies, according to federal prosecutors in a court filing Tuesday.
Feds: Coast Guard officer also targeted Supreme Court justices, social media execs
A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of prominent Democrats and network TV journalists looked at other targets: two Supreme Court justices and two executive...

, , , , , ,