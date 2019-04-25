Tokyo court grants Carlos Ghosn bail

The Tokyo District Court on Thursday granted former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn bail for a second time.

The bail was set at ¥500 million. As soon as the payment is confirmed and if the court overrules objections expected to be filed by prosecutors, Ghosn would be set for release as early as Thursday, local media said.

Ghosn was indicted on Monday on a charge of misappropriating the company’s money for personal use, and he had been rearrested earlier while he was out on bail. Specifically, he is accused of expropriating a Nissan subsidiary’s payments to a distributor in Oman. Prosecutors claim part of the money, about ¥560 million, had been sent to Good Faith Investments, a Lebanese firm he effectively controlled, for his own interest. His defense team had filed a request for bail on the same day.

This is not the first time Ghosn has been granted bail. On March 6, Ghosn left the Tokyo Detention House, where had spent 108 days in confinement, after paying ¥1 billion in bail. Ghosn was accused of underreporting his income and causing Nissan damage by transferring obligations on his personal investment losses. Since his initial arrest on Nov. 9, he has asserted his innocence.

Ghosn was rearrested on April 4 in connection with the latest charge. The prosecutors justified the action on the basis that Ghosn may attempt to destroy evidence connected to the accusation.

His defense team, on the other hand, was outraged by the arrest, in particular the prosecutors’ dawn raid in which they confiscated documents that Ghosn was preparing for his upcoming trial and his wife’s personal items including her cell phone and passport.

Rearresting an individual who has been released on bail is a highly unusual move, legal experts interviewed by The Japan Times said.