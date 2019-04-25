Doctors and health workers march in the Eastern Congo town of Butembo on Wednesday after attackers last week shot and killed an epidemiologist from Cameroon who was working for the World Health Organization. Doctors at the epicenter of Congo's Ebola's crisis are threatening to go on strike indefinitely if health workers are attacked again. | AP

Doctors at Ebola epicenter in Congo threaten strike after deadly raid

AP

BUTEMBO, CONGO - Doctors at the epicenter of Congo’s Ebola crisis are threatening to go on strike indefinitely if health workers are attacked again.

The march on Wednesday comes after a Cameroon national working for the World Health Organization was killed last week on assignment in eastern Congo.

Dr. Kalima Nzanzu said he wants residents to know that the doctors and other medical staff are in eastern Congo to help fight the current Ebola outbreak. He urged government authorities to provide greater security for the Ebola response.

Eastern Congo is a highly volatile area where a variety of armed groups operate. Mistrust of government authorities has complicated the efforts to contain the deadly Ebola disease since the outbreak began in August. Some residents also falsely accuse foreigners of bringing Ebola to the area.

