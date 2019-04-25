Then-Interpol President Meng Hongwei delivers his opening address at the Interpol World Congress, in Singapore in 2017. China announced Wednesday that it has formally arrested former Interpol President Meng on suspicion of accepting bribes. | AP

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

China charges ex-Interpol president with bribery as wife questions if he's still alive

AP

BEIJING - China announced Wednesday that it has formally arrested former Interpol President Meng Hongwei on suspicion of accepting bribes.

The indictment from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate comes after Meng was expelled last month from public office and the ruling Communist Party.

Meng’s wife accused Chinese authorities of lying and questioned in a statement Wednesday whether her husband is still alive.

Meng was elected president of the international police organization in 2016, but his four-year term was cut short when he was detained by Chinese authorities during a visit to China last October. At the time, he was also one of China’s vice ministers of public security.

The party’s disciplinary committee said an investigation found that Meng was guilty of serious legal violations. It said in a statement that he abused his power in order to satisfy his family’s “extravagant lifestyle.”

Meng is among a slew of high-ranking officials who have been ensnared by President Xi Jinping’s sweeping crackdown on graft and perceived disloyalty. Corruption charges usually result in convictions and lengthy sentences, including life in prison.

Meng’s wife, Grace Meng, said in a statement that “Mr. Meng’s human rights are still being violated. We don’t even know if he is alive.”

She has remained in France with their two boys since her husband’s detention in September.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at a railway station in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday.
Kim all smiles as his armored train arrives in Russia for his Putin summit
A smiling and upbeat Kim Jong Un arrived Wednesday in far-eastern Russia aboard an armored train for a much-anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin that comes amid deadlocked globa...
Security officials stand guard as protestors gather outside the Solomons Islands' Parliament House during the veteran politician Manasseh Sogavare news conference in Honiara on Wendesday.
Ex-PM wins Solomons run-off sparking riots
The election of veteran politician Manasseh Sogavare as the Solomon Islands' new prime minister sparked violent protests in the capital Honiara Wednesday, with riot police deployed in a bid to m...
Huawei CEO Richard Yu stands during the presentation of the new Huawei P30 smartphone, in Paris on March 26.
Britain 'approves' Huawei role in 5G network despite security warnings from U.S., ministers: reports
British Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly approved a limited role for China's Huawei to help build a 5G network in the UK, shrugging off security warnings from senior ministers and Washi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Then-Interpol President Meng Hongwei delivers his opening address at the Interpol World Congress, in Singapore in 2017. China announced Wednesday that it has formally arrested former Interpol President Meng on suspicion of accepting bribes. | AP

, , , ,