Police investigate the scene of car crash at the intersection of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Road in Sunnyvale, California, on Wednesday. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash in Northern California that injured several pedestrians on Tuesday evening. Authorities say the driver of the car was taken into custody after he appeared to deliberately plow into the group. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

FBI aids probe after car plows into eight California pedestrians in apparent deliberate act

AP

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA - The FBI is assisting California officials in the investigation of a motorist who appeared to deliberately plow into a group of people, injuring eight, authorities said Wednesday.

Prentice Danner, a spokesman for the FBI’s field office in San Francisco, said the Sunnyvale Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation but that the bureau will become more involved “if it is determined a federal crime was committed.”

Sunnyvale Police Cpt. Jim Choi said the driver of the car was arrested and has been identified but that his name is not being made public to avoid compromising the investigation. He said the driver was not injured.

He said the department notified the FBI after the Tuesday evening crash in the city about 50 miles (80 km) south of San Francisco because “we are making sure we are looking at all the possible motives and angles.”

Witnesses told investigators the motorist was speeding and drove directly toward the pedestrians without trying to veer away or stop the car before striking them, Choi said.

Some of the witness statements “show that the driver did not try to avoid the pedestrians at the cross walk, and there was no attempt to swerve, drive away or brake,” he said.

“People are just walking to get to these restaurants, food places and grocery stores, rather than getting into their car and driving there,” Sunnyvale resident Shanelle Fioretti told KGO-TV in describing the area.

Some of the eight people injured, including a 13-year-old girl, were at a corner or on the crosswalk when the car hit them before smashing into a tree, Choi said. The crosswalk remained closed Wednesday as officials investigate.

The victims were taken to the hospital after the crash near a shopping center in Sunnyvale, Choi said.

An update on their conditions was expected later Wednesday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Central American migrants ride atop a freight train during their journey toward the U.S.-Mexico border, in Ixtepec, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Tuesday=. The once large caravan of about 3,000 people was essentially broken up by an immigration raid on Monday, as migrants fled into the hills, took refuge at shelters and churches or hopped passing freight trains.
In Mexico, U.S.-bound migrants turn to 'The Beast' train after highway raids
The train known as "The Beast" is once again rumbling through the night loaded with people headed toward the U.S. border after a raid on a migrant caravan threatened to end the practice of massive ...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Wednesday.
Trump threatens to send more troops to border after Mexico incident
President Donald Trump renewed his threat Wednesday to send more troops to the U.S.-Mexico border following an incident in which Mexican soldiers confronted U.S. personnel. Mexico blamed the incide...
Ukraine's outgoing President Petro Poroshenko makes a televised address after Russia's authorities moved to simplify the procedure for Donbass residents to get Russian passports, in Kiev Wednesday.
'Creeping annexation': Putin confronts new Ukraine leader with rebel-zone passports
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree offering passports to people living in breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, triggering calls for more sanctions against Moscow from the incoming le...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police investigate the scene of car crash at the intersection of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Road in Sunnyvale, California, on Wednesday. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash in Northern California that injured several pedestrians on Tuesday evening. Authorities say the driver of the car was taken into custody after he appeared to deliberately plow into the group. | AP

, , , ,