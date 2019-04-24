National

Hiroshima museum displays new photos and possessions left by A-bomb victims

Kyodo

HIROSHIMA - New displays of photos and personal belongings left by victims of atomic bombings were unveiled Wednesday at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

The museum’s main building, where the new artifacts are being exhibited under the theme “Reality of the Atomic Bombing,” was shown to the media a day before its reopening after two years of renovations.

A section on foreign victims who were in Hiroshima at the time of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing by the U.S., including American prisoners of war, was added to the renovated building, which displays photos, drawings and personal belongings relating to the lives of victims, rather than explanations using text.

Displayed under spotlight in another low-lit section is a life-size picture of a girl standing in the middle of burned-out ruins, together with scorched student uniforms and monochrome photos of victims with their skin severely burned.

The total number of items on display remains almost unchanged from before, but the number of photos has increased from 112 to 173.

“I want visitors to recognize how horrible Hiroshima was on Aug. 6 (1945) … through actual materials, and look at the grief of each victim and his or her family,” Takuo Takigawa, head of the museum, told reporters.

The museum, which attracted around 1.52 million visitors in the year through March, will also continue to display paper cranes made by then-U.S. President Barack Obama, who visited Hiroshima in 2016.

The recent renovation program was the third large-scale renewal of the museum, which opened in 1955.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

One of the plaintiffs seeking damages for forced sterilization (right) watches an Upper House session pass legislation Wednesday to compensate survivors and offer an apology, as his lawyer also looks on.
Japan passes bill to pay survivors of forced sterilization under eugenics law ¥3.2 million each
The Diet enacted legislation Wednesday to pay ¥3.2 million in state compensation to each person who underwent forced sterilization under the nation's now-defunct eugenics law. The law setting ou...
Image Not Available
Data breaches exposed nearly 2.7 million morsels of personal info in Japan in 2018
At least 2.68 million pieces of personal information held by over 100 Japanese entities were subject to unauthorized disclosures in 2018, a Kyodo News survey found Wednesday. The data disclosure...
Ninety percent of young female recruits expect their future husbands to take paternity leave, according to a survey by recruitment information firm Disco Inc.
Female recruits in Japan want to balance full-time jobs with family, and husbands' help with kids
A majority of young female recruits in Japan desire both full-time careers and a family, with 90 percent expecting their future husbands to share the load on child care duties, according to recent ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Artifacts from the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima are shown to the media at the renovated Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Wednesday, ahead of its public opening Thursday. | KYODO

, , , ,