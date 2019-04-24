Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg looks on at the House of Commons as a guest of Caroline Lucas, in London Tuesday. | REUTERS

Teen activist faces U.K. Parliament, says climate change has stolen the future of today's youth

AP

LONDON - Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg has accused adults of stealing young people’s future as she met senior British politicians at Parliament.

The 16-year-old Swede, who has sparked a global wave of youth environment protests, met Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and other lawmakers Tuesday.

She told a meeting in the House of Commons that “we probably don’t even have a future any more. That future has been sold so that a small number of people can make unimaginable amounts of money.”

Environment Secretary Michael Gove also met Thunberg and acknowledged: “We have not done nearly enough.”

As Thunberg spoke, environmental protesters demonstrated outside Parliament, with some hanging hammocks in trees.

The group Extinction Rebellion has brought parts of London to a standstill over the past week by blocking roads.

