Strong, shallow M6.1 earthquake rocks northeast India, felt in Tibet

NEW DELHI - A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh early Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the shallow quake was about 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Along, and 180 km southwest of the state capital Itanagar.

It struck at 1:45 a.m. (2015 GMT Tuesday).

Arunachal Pradesh is India’s least densely populated state, but is still home to more than 1.2 million people, according to the state government’s website.

China’s official state news agency Xinhua said the quake was felt in Tibet, which neighbors the Indian state.

New Delhi and Beijing for decades have disputed control of Arunachal Pradesh — a dispute that remains unresolved.

India considers Arunachal Pradesh one of its northeastern states, while China claims about 90,000 sq. km (34,750 sq. miles) of the territory.

Arunachal Pradesh also borders Myanmar and Bhutan.

USGS estimated there was a “low likelihood” of casualties and damage from the quake.

