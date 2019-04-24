Dr. Leana Wen stands in the emergency department at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston during her medical residency in 2012. Wen spoke out Tuesday against a proposed rule by President Donald Trump to prohibit family planning clinics funded by the federal program called Title X from making abortion referrals. It's set to take effect next week. She says states are a "critical backstop" during the Trump-Pence administration. | AP

World / Science & Health

Planned Parenthood: States should oppose Trump 'gag rule'

AP

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - It’s time for states with leaders who support abortion rights to go on the offensive against Trump administration attempts to restrict abortion that would reduce access to health care, the president of Planned Parenthood said Tuesday.

“States are a critical backstop at a time when we have the Trump-Pence administration stripping away women’s health and rights and when we cannot depend on the Supreme Court,” said Dr. Leana Wen.

She spoke in an interview ahead of a keynote speech she’s scheduled to give in Baltimore this week about an administration proposal to prohibit family planning clinics funded by the government’s Title X program from making abortion referrals. Opponents are calling it a “gag rule.”

The rule is set to take effect next week, unless the courts intervene. Attorneys general in 20 mostly Democrat-controlled states, including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, are leading a lawsuit challenging the rule.

“With all our champions and supporters, this is the time to be going on the offensive where we can,” said Wen, a physician who is Baltimore’s former health commissioner.

Wen cited Maryland as a leader among states opposing the rule. Earlier this month, Maryland became the first state to pass a measure that would end participation in the program if the rule takes effect. Maryland’s legislature is controlled by Democrats, and the bill now goes to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. A Hogan spokesman says the governor will review the bill when it officially reaches his desk. A Maryland law from 2017 would provide state funds for family planning.

The Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House and Senate this month also approved state money to offset the potential loss of federal funding due to the rule change, a measure signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

Other blue states also are considering whether to opt out.

Meanwhile, Republican-leaning states have been working to start new legal battles that could prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

Alabama has introduced legislation that would make performing an abortion at any state of pregnancy a felony unless the mother’s health is in jeopardy. Kentucky and Mississippi have approved bans on abortion once the fetal heartbeat is detected, which happens as soon as the sixth week of pregnancy.

On Monday, the Tennessee General Assembly approved a proposal that would effectively outlaw most abortions in that state, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Religious conservatives and abortion opponents argue that Title X funding has been used to indirectly subsidize Planned Parenthood, the leading abortion provider in the nation. They have welcomed the president’s rule change.

Title X family planning clinics get federal funds to provide people with comprehensive family planning and preventative health services, according to a Health Resources & Services Administration website.

Wen said Title X funding is not used for abortions. The funding is used to provide low-income people with affordable birth control, as well as primary and preventive care, including cancer screenings and HIV tests. She said it would not be acceptable in any other medical field for doctors not to provide patients with full medical information.

“This is about restricting the practice of medicine,” Wen said. “It’s about politicians making decisions for doctors and for patients. It’s about politicians restricting the ability of doctors to give our patients full and accurate medical information.”

Planned Parenthood, which serves 1.6 million of the 4 million women who get care through Title X, has said it will leave the program if the rule is implemented.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner speaks during the Time 100 Summit event Tuesday in New York.
Jared Kushner downplays Russia election interference despite probe's finding of widespread meddling
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Tuesday the investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election "had a much harder impact on our democracy" than what Russia ac...
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi speaks during the Time 100 Summit event on Tuesday in New York.
Tension grows between Congress and 2020 Democrats on impeachment
Some top Democrats vying for the White House in 2020 are clamoring for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, but many of their congressional colleagues — who would have to manage ...
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers construction and maintenance conference in Washington April 5.
Joe Biden looks set to declare 2020 bid on Thursday, seen getting U.S. firefighters' endorsement
Answering perhaps the most significant question of the early 2020 election season, former Vice President Joe Biden will launch his presidential campaign on Thursday. The move, confirmed by a per...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Dr. Leana Wen stands in the emergency department at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston during her medical residency in 2012. Wen spoke out Tuesday against a proposed rule by President Donald Trump to prohibit family planning clinics funded by the federal program called Title X from making abortion referrals. It's set to take effect next week. She says states are a "critical backstop" during the Trump-Pence administration. | AP

, , , , , ,