Amal Clooney is pictured at the United Nations Security Council during a meeting about sexual violence in conflict, in New York Tuesday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Amal Clooney: Prosecute Islamic State extremists for rape

AP

UNITED NATIONS - Human rights lawyer and activist Amal Clooney is demanding justice for victims of an “epidemic of sexual violence” in conflicts, especially rapes and abuses by Islamic State extremists in Iraq and Syria.

The wife of actor George Clooney challenged the U.N. Security Council Tuesday to “stand on the right side of history” and support the prosecution of IS militants, just as the victories allies prosecuted Nazi criminals after World War II.

Clooney is the legal counsel to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, who was sexually abused by IS extremists. She said she’d trade her prize “in a heartbeat for what she really wants: the chance to face, in a court of law, those who murdered her mother and her brothers, and those who brutally and repeatedly raped her.”

