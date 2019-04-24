A picture taken Tuesday shows a general view of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he plans to name a new settlement in the occupied Golan after U.S. President Donald Trump in appreciation of his recognition of Israel's claim of sovereignty there. | AFP-JIJI

Israel to name Golan settlement after Trump

AFP-JIJI

JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he plans to name a new settlement in the occupied Golan after U.S. President Donald Trump in appreciation of his recognition of Israel’s claim of sovereignty there.

Netanyahu, who has been on a trip to the region with his family for the week-long Passover holiday, said in a video message that he would present a resolution to the government calling for a new settlement named after the U.S. president.

“All Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” he said.

Trump again broke with longstanding international consensus on March 25 when he recognized Israel’s claim of sovereignty over the part of the strategic plateau it seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

The decision came only two weeks ahead of a tightly contested Israeli election, which saw Netanyahu win a fifth term in office.

Trump has shifted U.S. policy sharply in Israel’s favor since taking office, most notably by recognizing the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Israel annexed 1,200 sq. km (460 sq. miles) of the Golan it seized in 1981, a move never recognized by the international community.

Around 18,000 Syrians from the Druze sect — most of whom refuse to take Israeli citizenship — remain in the occupied Golan.

Some 20,000 Israeli settlers have moved there, spread over 33 settlements.

