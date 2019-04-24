Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the keel laying ceremony for the two new frigates the Admiral Amelko and the Admiral Chichagov at the Severnaya (Northern) Verf shipyard in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. | PHOTO BY ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / VIA AFP-JIJI

Putin views launch of new sub to carry nuclear drones capable of causing tsunami

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin has watched the launch of a new submarine intended to carry prospective underwater nuclear drones — a doomsday weapon capable of causing a devastating tsunami.

During Tuesday’s visit to a military shipyard in St. Petersburg, Putin viewed the departure of the Belgorod nuclear submarine at the Sevmash plant in Severodvinsk in northwestern Russia via a teleconference.

The navy said the submarine designed to carry Poseidon drones is set to enter service next year.

Poseidon can target coastal areas with a heavy nuclear weapon, causing a devastating tsunami wave. Putin has said its tests have been successful.

He first mentioned the nuclear-powered drone among an array of other new weapons in a state-of-the nation address last year, saying they would render U.S. missile defense systems useless.

