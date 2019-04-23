Flags of Russia and North Korea are seen fixed on lamp posts on Russky island in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on Tuesday. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia for his first summit with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, a Kremlin aide said. | AFP-JIJI

North Korea's Kim to meet Putin in Vladivostok on Thursday: Kremlin aide

Reuters

MOSCOW - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

The leaders will discuss political and diplomatic efforts to settle the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and Kim’s visit is key in this process, Ushakov said.

He said Russia’s bilateral trade with North Korea fell by more than 56 percent last year because of sanctions against Pyongyang but Moscow thinks it is important that North Korea and the United States are interested in maintaining their contact.

