Japan's JTB cancels tours to Sri Lanka through mid-June in wake of Easter terror attacks

JTB Corp. said Tuesday it was canceling tours to Sri Lanka departing between Tuesday and June 16 following the Easter terrorist attacks there.

The travel agency is unable to sufficiently secure customer safety, an official said. The canceled reservations will be refunded.

Coordinated bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday reportedly killed more than 300 people, including one Japanese national.

Rival travel agency H.I.S. Co. said it was continuing tours to the country, noting that it has confirmed that local airports and hotels are able to accommodate travelers. However, cancellation fees will be waived for reservations scheduled to depart by May 10.

Both travel agencies have confirmed the safety of customers currently in Sri Lanka, who are expected to return to Japan soon.

Japanese tourists to Sri Lanka have been on the rise, with their number topping 47,000 in 2017, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

