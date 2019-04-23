A gas flare from a production platform in the Soroush oil fields in the Persian Gulf is seen alongside an Iranian flag. | REUTERS / VIA KYODO

Business

METI says Japan foresees little impact from U.S. scrapping Iran oil waivers

Reuters

Japan expects a limited impact from the U.S. decision not to renew waivers previously granted on Iran oil import sanctions, the country’s trade and industry minister said Tuesday.

The United States on Monday demanded all buyers of Iranian oil stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions, a move to choke off Tehran’s oil revenues that sent benchmark crude prices to six-month highs. Japan is among a group of countries that were previously granted sanctions waivers.

Hiroshige Seko, head of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), told reporters the government does not see any need to tap national oil reserves following the U.S. decision.

Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest oil consumer, has been reducing its reliance on Iranian crude supplies. Iran now accounts for about 3 percent of purchases, Seko said.

“We will closely watch international oil markets and exchange views with Japanese companies involved in crude imports and may consider taking necessary measures,” he said, declining to give details.

The United States reimposed sanctions on exports of Iranian oil last November following President Donald Trump’s move to unilaterally pull out of a 2015 accord between Iran and six world powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.

Eight economies, including China and India as well as Japan, were granted waivers for six months, and several had expected those exemptions to be renewed.

Japanese refineries earlier put a halt on imports of Iranian oil after buying 15.3 million barrels between January and March ahead of the expiration of their sanctions waiver, according to industry sources and data on Refinitiv Eikon.

The White House said it was working with top oil exporters Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to ensure the market is “adequately supplied.”

Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is in Tokyo for talks with Seko, METI said. The visit was planned before the U.S. announcement, a METI official said.

Khaled al-Fadhel, the Kuwaiti oil minister, is also in Tokyo, the METI official said.

Al-Jaber and al-Fadhel were scheduled to hold separate talks with Seko Tuesday but there were no plans to discuss alternative supplies to Iranian crude at the meetings, the official said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The flags of Japan, France and Nissan Motor Co. fly in front of the Nissan headquarters in Yokohama.
Renault again proposed merging with Nissan, this time under post-Carlos Ghosn management
Renault SA has again proposed a merger with Nissan Motor Co., according to source close to the matter, a move that could ignite a feud within the alliance just as its new management is beginning to...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California, last month. Tesla on Monday unveiled computer hardware for "full self-driving" capabilities as part of its strategy to bring autonomous cars to the mainstream. The chip announcement comes as Tesla races with Waymo, Uber and traditional automakers to bring autonomous vehicles to market.
Tesla says robotaxis coming next year, touts self-driving microchip
Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. robotaxis with no human drivers would be available in some markets next year thanks to exponential improvements in technology. "Probably two years from ...
Samsung senior vice president of product marketing Justin Denison speaks on stage about the new foldable phone during the Samsung Unpacked product launch event in San Francisco in February. Samsung on Monday said it is delaying the launch of its folding smartphone after trouble with handsets sent to reviewers. Some reviewers who got their hands on the Galaxy Fold early reported problems with screens breaking.
Samsung delays Galaxy Fold phone launch over screen problems
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. said on Monday it would delay the retail launch of its Galaxy Fold smartphone for an unspecified period of time after reviewers discovered problems with the display, a ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A gas flare from a production platform in the Soroush oil fields in the Persian Gulf is seen alongside an Iranian flag. | REUTERS / VIA KYODO

, , , ,