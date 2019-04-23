National

Cross-party group of around 70 lawmakers visits Japan's war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

Kyodo

A cross-party group of about 70 lawmakers visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine on Tuesday during its annual spring festival to pay respects to Japan’s war dead.

The Shinto shrine in Tokyo is often a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan’s militarism before and during World War II because it honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering of a masakaki tree to the shrine on Sunday, the first day of the three-day spring festival, but again refrained from visiting.

“I think the deceased people will understand if it was a judgment for the country,” Hidehisa Otsuji, chairman of the cross-party group, told a news conference later in the day, referring to Abe’s decision not to visit the shrine.

Since taking office for the second time in 2012, Abe has only visited Yasukuni once, in December 2013. That visit brought Japan’s relations with China and South Korea to their lowest point in years.

The shrine’s annual spring and autumn festivals are its most important events.

The group’s members usually visit Yasukuni during the two festivals, as well as on Aug. 15, the anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The government removed a reference to applying "maximum pressure" on North Korea in the Diplomatic Bluebook 2019 released by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.
Japan softens tone on North Korea and Russia in foreign policy report as Abe pursues deals
The government removed a reference to applying "maximum pressure" on North Korea and stopped short of explicitly claiming ownership of a group of Russian-held islands in an annual foreign policy re...
A can containing air captured during the current Heisei Era is sold in the village of Henari, Gifu Prefecture, before the start of the Reiwa Era.
New 'air-a': Canny Japanese firm sells tins of Heisei air
With just days to go until Japan ushers in a new era with the ascension of a new Emperor, one entrepreneurial company is cashing in by selling cans containing "the air of the outgoing era" — a bree...
Sumire Nakamura, 10, the nation's youngest-ever professional go player, speaks after making her debut in Osaka on Monday. She lost to 16-year-old Ran Omori (right).
Japan's youngest pro go player, 10-year-old Sumire Nakamura, loses debut match
Japan's youngest professional go player, Sumire Nakamura, who is 10 years and one month old, failed to seal victory in her official debut match on Monday. Nakamura, a first-dan player of the tra...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A cross-party group of lawmakers, headed by Hidehisa Otsuji of the Liberal Democratic Party, visits the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

, , , , , ,