A can containing air captured during the current Heisei Era is sold in the village of Henari, Gifu Prefecture, before the start of the Reiwa Era. | AFP-JIJI

National

New 'air-a': Canny Japanese firm sells tins of Heisei air

AFP-JIJI

With just days to go until Japan ushers in a new era with the ascension of a new Emperor, one entrepreneurial company is cashing in by selling cans containing “the air of the outgoing era” — a breeze at ¥1,080.

The cans filled with “the air of Heisei,” in reference to the era name for the 30-year reign of current Emperor Akihito, hit the shelves Monday at the ambitious price of ¥1,080, with producers hoping to sell as many as 1,000 units.

“Air is free of charge but we hope people will enjoy breathing the fresh air of Heisei after the new era comes, or just keep it as a memento,” said company president Minoru Inamoto.

The cans have been produced in the village of Henari, Gifu Prefecture, which is written using the same characters as those used for the current Heisei Era, said Inamoto.

The cans can be snapped up at a roadside station in the village as well as online, he added. They contain nothing but “the air of the current era” and a five-yen coin, often considered a lucky charm.

Firms around Japan are scrambling to produce memorabilia from the outgoing era before the country enters the Reiwa Era on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito is set to ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Oval gold coins engraved with Heisei are selling like hot cakes at Tokyo department stores, while confectionery-makers are bringing back blockbuster sweets popular during the Heisei Era.

Henari is seeing an influx of visitors, and merchants there are selling everything from chocolate to polo shirts and alcohol bearing the name.

Businesses targeting the new era are also thriving, launching Reiwa-labeled goods such as stickers, smartphone covers, T-shirts, pins and commemorative bottles of sake.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Sumire Nakamura, 10, the nation's youngest-ever professional go player, speaks after making her debut in Osaka on Monday. She lost to 16-year-old Ran Omori (right).
Japan's youngest pro go player, 10-year-old Sumire Nakamura, loses debut match
Japan's youngest professional go player, Sumire Nakamura, who is 10 years and one month old, failed to seal victory in her official debut match on Monday. Nakamura, a first-dan player of the tra...
The Russian-held islands, including the Habomai islet group (center), lie just off Cape Nosappu (bottom) at the eastern tip of Hokkaido.
Japan and Russia to step up talks on economic activity on disputed isles
Japan and Russia have agreed to start new working-level talks regarding joint economic activity on the four disputed islands off Hokkaido, Foreign Ministry officials said. The director-level tas...
This gold bathtub in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the heaviest in the world.
Gold tub at Japanese resort recognized by Guinness as world's heaviest
An 18-carat gold bathtub weighing 154.2 kilograms at a Japanese hot spring resort has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the heaviest on the planet, the resort's operator said. The tub...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A can containing air captured during the current Heisei Era is sold in the village of Henari, Gifu Prefecture, before the start of the Reiwa Era. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,