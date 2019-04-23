Then-White House counsel Don McGahn speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Maryland, last year. McGahn was barely on speaking terms with President Donald Trump when he left the White House last fall. But special counsel Robert Mueller's report released April 18 reveals the president may owe his former top lawyer a curious debt of gratitude. | AP

U.S. House panel chairman subpoenas ex-White House counsel Don McGahn in obstruction probe

WASHINGTON - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler on Monday subpoenaed former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before the panel in its investigation of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Nadler said the committee had asked for documents from McGahn by May 7 and for him to testify on May 21. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report said Trump asked McGahn to fire Mueller.

“Mr. McGahn is a critical witness to many of the alleged instances of obstruction of justice and other misconduct described in the Mueller report,” Nadler said.

An attorney for McGahn was not immediately available for comment.

