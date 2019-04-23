World / Science & Health

Trump's EPA chief vows to listen to scientists — sometimes

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency is promising to do a better job heeding the advice of its own scientific advisers — but only to a point.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler offered the assurance in an eight-page letter to the agency’s Science Advisory Board, after the panel complained the agency was ignoring its own research while unwinding Obama-era environmental rules throttling emissions from automobiles, power plants and oil wells.

The advisory board is a panel of nearly four dozen outside researchers and experts tasked with reviewing the technical information used by the EPA, giving advice on broad scientific matters and examining agency research programs.

Wheeler said he was directing EPA offices to share information with the expert advisers earlier and to be more transparent “on key regulatory science issues,” by holding “more rapid and frequent briefings.” Wheeler also said he would be asking the board for advice on how the EPA can better tell the public about health and environmental risks. The planned changes should provide “greater support to the vital role the SAB is expected to play in providing scientific advice to the agency,” Wheeler said in the April 19 letter released Monday.

Wheeler said the agency will turn to more specialized advisory committees for specific policy recommendations, after previously deciding to disband extra-specialized subcommittees of air quality experts in order to “streamline” their reviews.

Wheeler also signaled there were limits to his interest in the SAB’s counsel. EPA decisions “are informed by scientific considerations,” Wheeler said, but ultimately, “the EPA must take account of a wide range of considerations” to ensure its actions are “reasonable, defensible and consistent with our responsibilities to the American people.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Striker, who goes by an alias to protect his identity, the leader of Constitutional Patriots New Mexico Border Ops militia Team, smokes a cigarrette outside the team's camper near the U.S.-Mexico border in Anapra, New Mexico, in March. The FBI has arrested a member of the armed rightwing militia group accused of illegally detaining migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said Saturday.
Leader of armed group at U.S. border boasted of being trained to assassinate Obama, Clinton: FBI
The leader of an armed group stopping undocumented migrants who cross into the United States from Mexico had boasted that his members had trained to assassinate former President Barack Obama and fo...
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States of House of Representatives, faces the media with Richard Neal, chair to the House Ways and Means Committee, and members of an American delegation during a press conference in the Great Hall at Parliament Building in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday.
Trump can be held accountable without impeachment, Nancy Pelosi tells Congress Democrats
Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on Democrats calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, even though she said the president "engaged in highly unethical and unscrupulous behavior which ...
Materials are seen left at a demonstration by people opposed to childhood vaccinations after officials in Rockland County, a New York City suburb, banned children not vaccinated against measles from public spaces, in West Nyack, New York, March 28.
U.S. records 71 new measles cases in week as outbreak spreads
The United States recorded 71 new measles cases last week, a 13 percent increase as the country faces its second-worst outbreak of the disease in almost two decades, federal health officials said o...

, , , , ,