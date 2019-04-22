Tokyo prosecutors indict Carlos Ghosn on misappropriation charge, in 'most serious allegation' yet

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday indicted former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn for a fourth time, this time on a charge of misappropriating the company’s money for personal use — an allegation described by legal experts as the most grievous brought against him so far.

In the latest charge, Ghosn was accused of expropriating a Nissan subsidiary’s payments to a distributor in Oman, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles. Prosecutors allege that some of the money, about ¥560 million, had been siphoned off to a Lebanese investment firm he effectively controls for his own personal use, such as for the purchase of a yacht.

Ghosn’s defense team could submit a request for bail later in the day.

He had already been arrested and indicted on charges related to underreporting his remuneration for years and making Nissan cover some of his personal investment losses in 2008. He denies any wrongdoing.

Stephen Givens, a Tokyo-based corporate lawyer, said the fourth charge is the most serious accusation the prosecutors have made against the 65-year-old former auto titan so far.

Ghosn was rearrested while out on bail on April 4. He and his lawyers denounced his fourth arrest, blasting it as an “arbitrary” attempt to sabotage his planned April 11 news conference. He has been behind bars since that day at the Tokyo Detention House, where he had been held for 108 days until his release on bail March 6.

“Even though it was a separate case, it’s unthinkable to rearrest someone who has been released on bail,” Junichiro Hironaka, one of his lawyers, told an April 4 news conference.

Ghosn joined Nissan in 1999 and is credited with saving the Japanese automaker from bankruptcy. He was arrested on Nov. 19 last year after Nissan said its internal probe found Ghosn and close associate Greg Kelly had engaged in financial misconduct. Kelly also denies any wrongdoing.

In a video filmed the day before his fourth arrest, Ghosn characterized his ousting from the automaker he led for 20 years as “a conspiracy” by “selfish” Nissan executives who were afraid to forge ahead in its alliance with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and Renault SA.