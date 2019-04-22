Utah Sen. Mitt Romney speaks with reporters after visiting with local officials to discuss how the four-week partial government shutdown is impacting an area with several major federal employers, including the Internal Revenue Service, in Ogden, Utah, in January. Romney says he's "sickened" by the dishonesty the Russia investigation found in the Trump White House. Now President Donald Trump is firing back at the Utah Republican. | AP

Trump brushes off Mitt Romney's criticism, points to his loss in 2012

AP

WASHINGTON - Sen. Mitt Romney says he’s “sickened” by the dishonesty the Russia investigation found in the Trump White House, but the president fires back that Romney should have put the same energy into running for president in 2012 that the Utah Republican has tapped in criticizing him.

Romney also tweeted Friday that in reading the special counsel’s report he was “appalled” Americans working on the Trump campaign had welcomed help from Russia.

On Saturday, Trump responded via Twitter, saying if Romney “spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)!”

In 2012 Romney won a slightly greater percentage of the popular vote than Trump in 2016. He’s one of the few prominent Republicans to criticize Trump since Trump’s election.

