Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, California, last May. | AP

Business

Facebook signals softer stance on political ad rules for EU elections

Bloomberg

NEW YORK - Facebook Inc.’s head of global affairs said the social-media company is willing to explore ways to exempt some European parties and EU elections from its rules about online political advertising, the Financial Times reported.

Executive Nick Clegg made the offer in a letter to the president of the European Parliament, the FT reported, citing a document it reviewed. The comments are a response to a backlash created by Facebook’s new transparency rules that would require people or groups posting political ads to register in each EU state where the ads appear, the FT said.

Clegg identified 19 EU institutions that the platform could exempt from the rules for a month leading up to the European elections, which run from May 23-26, according to the letter to Antonio Tajani.

Facebook is “exploring whether we can technically build tools that would allow authorized administrators of the 19 institutional pages we identified to target ads to people right across the EU,” Clegg wrote in the letter, according to the FT. “It will be a challenge to do this in the requested timescale and I will need to confirm whether or not it is possible with you if we agree that this is the right solution.”

A spokesman for the European Parliament told the FT it expected Facebook to grant the temporary exemption, while Facebook declined comment.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Sudanese protester waves a national flag as he arrives a mass protest in front of the Defense Ministry in Khartoum on Sunday.
Gulf powers promise Sudan $3 billion in latest bailout for ally
Oil-rich Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have just written another check to bail out their latest troubled ally. The Gulf nations on Sunday pledged $3 billion to Sudan after longtime P...
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft is hoisted safely aboard the company's recovery vessel, the Go Searcher, following splashdown March 8 in the Atlantic Ocean. A mysterious but apparently serious incident occurred Sunday in Cape Canaveral, Florida, involving the SpaceX capsule intended to carry American astronauts into space late this year, the private company and NASA announced.
'Anomaly' incident on SpaceX pad could delay its first manned flight
A mysterious but apparently serious incident occurred Saturday in Cape Canaveral, Florida, involving the SpaceX capsule intended to carry American astronauts into space late this year, the private ...
Image Not Available
Singapore talking with more electric car companies after Dyson, but Tesla apparently not among them
Following Dyson Ltd.'s plans late last year to manufacture its first electric car in Singapore, the city-state is now in talks with other makers of green vehicles to set up shop on the island. S...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, California, last May. | AP

, , ,