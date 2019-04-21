Smoke rises over Cape Canaveral Air Force Station as seen from Cocoa Beach, Floriday, on Saturday. | FLORIDA TODAY / VIA AP

SpaceX crew capsule emits smoke seen for miles in engine test; cause unknown

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - SpaceX’s new capsule for astronauts suffered an “anomaly” during a routine engine test firing in Florida, causing smoke to be seen for miles.

Forty-fifth Space Wing Spokesman Jim Williams told Florida Today that the anomaly happened Saturday at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station while the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule was undergoing a “static test fire.”

Williams says no one was injured and the anomaly was contained.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon successfully flew without a crew to the International Space Station in March. Officials had previously said the first flight with astronauts could be as early as this summer, but the schedule is under review.

In a statement, SpaceX said it’s committed to ensuring that its systems “meet rigorous safety standards.” It says it is investigating why the anomaly occurred.

