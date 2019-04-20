Omar al-Bashir | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Probe begins after large sums of cash are found at former Sudanese president's home

Reuters

KHARTOUM - Sudan’s public prosecutor has begun investigating ousted President Omar al-Bashir on charges of money laundering and possession of large sums of foreign currency without legal grounds, a judicial source said Saturday.

The source said that military intelligence had searched al-Bashir’s home and found suitcases loaded with more than $351,000 and €6 million, as well as 5 million Sudanese pounds.

“The chief public prosecutor . . . ordered the (former) president detained and quickly questioned in preparation to put him on trial,” a judicial source said.

“The public prosecution will question the former president in Kobar Prison,” the source added.

Relatives could not be immediately reached Saturday for comment about the investigation.

Al-Bashir, who is also being sought by the International Criminal Court over allegations of genocide in the country’s western Darfur region, was ousted on April 11 by the military following months of protests against his rule and had been held at a presidential residence.

Al-Bashir’s family said earlier in the week that the former president had been moved to the high-security Kobar Prison in Khartoum.

As president Bashir often played up his humble beginnings as the child of a poor farming family in Hosh Bannaga, a small village consisting mainly of mud houses on the eastern bank of the Nile some 150 km (93 miles) north of Khartoum.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, leading the protests, has called for holding al-Bashir and members of his administration to account, a purge of corruption and cronyism and easing an economic crisis that worsened during al-Bashir’s last years in power.

On Wednesday, Sudan’s transitional military council ordered the central bank to review financial transfers since April 1 and to seize “suspect” funds, according to state news agency SUNA.

The council also ordered the “suspension of the transfer of ownership of any shares until further notice and for any large or suspect transfers of shares or companies to be reported” to authorities.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton adjusts his glasses before an interview at the White House in Washington on March 5.
Senior North Korean negotiator calls U.S. national security adviser John Bolton 'dim-sighted'
One of North Korea's top nuclear negotiators with the United States has served up mild criticism of remarks by White House national security adviser John Bolton, calling him "dim-sighted" —...
A man looks at a cannabis plant on the second day of the inaugural "Pan Buriram" weed festival in the Thai northeastern province of Buriram on Saturday.
Thailand's marijuana festival has visitors on a high
A Buddhist monk fishes out a vial of cannabis oil from his robe and puts a drop under his tongue — one of many flocking to a weed festival in northeastern Thailand, where excitement is bui...
Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy personnel line the deck of the Liaoning aircraft carrier as it sails into Hong Kong in July 2017. The carrier will take part in a massive naval parade marking the 70th anniversary of China's navy on Tuesday.
China to show off new nuclear subs, destroyers for first time at fleet review marking navy's 70th...
China will show off some of its new warships — including nuclear submarines and destroyers — for the first time during a massive maritime parade marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese Navy on ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Omar al-Bashir | REUTERS

, ,