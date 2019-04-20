A police officer examines the wreckage of a car that crashed into pedestrians in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district on Friday. | KYODO

Police suspect human error in fatal Tokyo car crash in which mom, daughter were killed

Kyodo

No brake marks have been detected on the road in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district where a car crash killed two people and injured eight others Friday, causing investigators to suspect that the driver mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal, police said Saturday,

Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her 3-year-old daughter, Riko, died when a car driven by an 87-year-old man rammed into their bicycle. The car also struck another cyclist, injured the driver of a garbage truck and mowed down four pedestrians before coming to a halt some 150 meters after first striking a guard rail.

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the driver as Kozo Iizuka, who served as head of trade ministry’s prestigious research technology institute Agency of Industrial Science and Technology.

Both Iizuka and his wife, who was in the car with him, suffered broken bones and were admitted to hospital.

The driver was quoted by police as saying the accelerator pedal became stuck.

Police have found no evidence that Kozo is suffering from any serious health problems or was under the influence of alcohol or medication at the time of the accident.

In the investigation so far, nothing has been found that could have impeded the movement of the accelerator pedal, they said.

A neighbor of the driver said that in recent months he has seen the man walking with a cane and having trouble parking his car in his garage.

After Iizuka graduated from the University of Tokyo, he joined the trade ministry in 1953. He resigned as head of the Agency of Industrial Science and Technology in 1989.

