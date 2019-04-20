Business / Economy

Government coordinates response to potential market volatility during Japan's 10-day holiday period

JIJI

A meeting involving representatives of the Finance Ministry, the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan was held Friday to discuss how to a respond if the upcoming 10-day holiday period linked to the Imperial succession leads to wild fluctuations in financial markets.

The foreign exchange monitoring system will maintain operations, while departments responsible for overseeing banks and the Tokyo Stock Exchange will take steps to be prepared for swift communications.

Many major overseas economic indicators, such as U.S. jobs data for April, are slated to be announced while Japan is in the holiday period from April 27.

“We confirmed our responses in the event of financial market volatility,” Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa told reporters after the meeting Friday.

The FSA asked banks to put 30 percent more cash per day in their ATMs than during the normal Golden Week holiday period, which runs from late April to early May.

Regulators will beef up surveillance against any questionable stock market activities during the period immediately before the holidays, when trading volume is expected to be low. The TSE will increase the number of personnel for monitoring market activities.

Asakawa also said Finance Minister Taro Aso is planning to visit the Unites States next week to meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Hiroaki Nakanishi
Japanese firms likely to expand year-round hiring of university graduates
Keidanren, the nation's top business lobby, and Japanese universities are expected to agree to let more companies introduce year-round hiring of new graduates, sources have said. Official...
People gather in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Wednesday, two days after a big fire gutted part of the iconic building, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site.
Nissan backs Notre Dame restoration with €100,000 donation amid push to repair alliance
Nissan Motor Co. will donate €100,000 ($112,000) for the rebuilding of fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, a pledge that comes as the automaker seeks to repair strained relatio...
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to be charged Monday with the alleged misuse of company funds paid to a distributor in Oman, according to sources.
Carlos Ghosn to be indicted Monday on fresh charge of misusing Nissan funds: source
Prosecutors are ready to again indict former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday for allegedly misusing company funds that were paid to a distributor in Oman, sources close to the matt...

, ,