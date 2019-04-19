National

World's smallest surviving baby boy, born in Nagano weighing same as an apple, ready to go home

AFP-JIJI, Kyodo

The world’s smallest baby boy, who was born in October in Nagano Prefecture weighing as much as a large apple, is now ready for the outside world, his doctor said Friday.

Ryusuke Sekino was delivered via emergency caesarean section at Nagano Children’s Hospital in Azumino after 24 weeks and five days of pregnancy as his mother, Toshiko, experienced hypertension.

At 258 grams (9.1 ounces) he was even lighter than the previous record holder, another Japanese boy who weighed just 268 grams when he was born last year in Tokyo. That baby was discharged from Keio University Hospital in February.

When Ryusuke was born on Oct. 1 he measured 22 centimeters (8.66 inches) tall, and medical staff kept him in a neonatal intensive care unit.

They used tubes to feed him, sometimes taking cotton swabs to apply his mother’s milk to his mouth.

Nearly seven months later, the boy has grown thirteenfold in weight, now weighing over 3 kilograms. He was expected to be released from the hospital over the weekend.

“When he was born, he was so small, and it seemed as if he would break with a touch. I was so worried,” his mother Toshiko told reporters.

“Now he drinks milk. We can give him a bath. I am happy that I can see him growing,” she said.

The smallest surviving girl was born in Germany in 2015 weighing 252 grams, according to a registry put together by the University of Iowa of the world’s tiniest surviving babies.

The survival rate for tiny babies is substantially lower for boys than for girls.

Ryusuke Sekino, the world's smallest baby boy to be sent home healthy, is pictured Friday with his parents at Nagano Children's Hospital in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture. | KYODO

