10 injured as car rams into pedestrians in central Tokyo

Kyodo

Ten people were injured and two of them were in critical condition in Tokyo on Friday after a car collided with them, police said.

The vehicle, driven by a man in his 80s, struck the pedestrians at a crosswalk and then hit a garbage truck in the Ikebukuro district of Tokyo, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The two people in a critical condition are a woman and a young girl believed to be her daughter, according to the police.

The collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the Higashi-Ikebukuro subway station.

Police officials Friday investigate an accident in which a car struck pedestrians and a garbage truck in the Ikebukuro district of Tokyo, leaving 10 people injured with two of them in critical condition. | KYODO

