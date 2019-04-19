World

Islamic State claims to have set up its own Africa province: monitor

AP

DAKAR - A group that monitors jihadist websites says the Islamic State extremist group is claiming to have established a province in central Africa.

The SITE Intelligence Group said Thursday that it is the first time that IS has mentioned the so-called Islamic State Central African Province. Its claim came in a statement saying IS fighters killed three Congolese soldiers and wounded five others in an attack in eastern Beni near Congo’s border with Uganda.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has recently said that Islamic State poses a threat to his nation and that his government will join the fight against extremists. He has accused the militant group Allied Democratic Forces of allowing the infiltration of extremists.

Eastern Congo is home to myriad rebel groups fighting for control over the mineral-rich land.

