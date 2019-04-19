Joe Schepman (right) and his son, Brad, stand with the remains of a mastodon found on their property in Seymour, Indiana, Monday. Atlas Excavating recently discovered the remains ofproperty owned by Schepman. The remains include the majority of a tusk, part of a jawbone with teeth, two upper leg bones, a vertebrae, a joint and part of the skull. | JORDAN RICHART / THE TRIBUNE / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

Indiana farm's sewer project unearths trove of mastodon bones

AP

SEYMOUR, INDIANA - Workers installing sewer lines across a southern Indiana farm unearthed the fossilized bones of a mastodon that likely stood about 9 feet (2.7 meters) tall.

The bones include most of a tusk, parts of a skull and a jawbone with teeth. They were recently dug up on a farm in Seymour, about 60 miles (96 km) south of Indianapolis.

Joe Schepman owns the farm with his family. He tells The Seymour Tribune that “it’s amazing to think about something this large roaming around this area.”

Ron Richards is senior research curator of paleobiology at the Indiana State Museum. He says the mastodon would have stood between 9 (2.7 meters) and 9½ feet (2.8 meters) tall.

Richards says the fossil’s age will be determined using radiocarbon dating.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Protesters block traffic on London's Oxford Circus Thursday. The group Extinction Rebellion is calling for a week of civil disobedience against what it says is the failure to tackle the causes of climate change.
London climate-change protesters to disrupt Heathrow Airport
Environmental protesters who have blocked London roads and bridges for more than three days said Thursday they plan to take their civil disobedience campaign to Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, ...
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he speaks at the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, in the East Room of the White House in Washington Thursday.
'A good day': Trump frames victory narrative with Robert Mueller report out
For nearly two years, President Donald Trump and his allies sought to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, attacking investigators' credibility and playing down their findings. ...
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends the Security Council meeting in Kiev Thursday.
Down in the polls, Ukraine leader Poroshenko begs for second chance ahead of elections
Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko begged for forgiveness and a second chance Thursday as polls showed him facing all-but-certain defeat three days ahead of a presidential vote. In a dramatic tel...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Joe Schepman (right) and his son, Brad, stand with the remains of a mastodon found on their property in Seymour, Indiana, Monday. Atlas Excavating recently discovered the remains ofproperty owned by Schepman. The remains include the majority of a tusk, part of a jawbone with teeth, two upper leg bones, a vertebrae, a joint and part of the skull. | JORDAN RICHART / THE TRIBUNE / VIA AP

, , ,