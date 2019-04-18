Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Transport Minister Meegan Fitzharris unveil the plaque for a new light rail system on Thursday in central Canberra. | KYODO

Business

Light rail system involving Mitsubishi unveiled in Australian capital

Kyodo

CANBERRA - A new light rail system built in part by an international consortium that includes Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. was unveiled in Australia’s capital Canberra on Thursday, with 300 locals making the first “preview” trip.

The 12-km-long network, consisting of 13 stops in the city’s north, will officially open to the public on Saturday with free travel over the weekend.

Mitsubishi is part of the eight-company consortium, Canberra Metro, which was selected to work with the Australian Capital Territory government in a public-private partnership in 2016. MUFJ Bank Ltd. also participated in the consortium as financial adviser.

Speaking at a news conference following the plaque unveiling, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the new public transport system marks the moment Canberra “grows up” to develop into a city with a “real public transport system.”

“This is the largest public transport infrastructure project ever undertaken by the ACT government and it’s been an important project for our city,” Barr said.

The light rail will run at a top speed of 70 kph with trains arriving every six minutes during peak periods.

Construction of the 707 million Australian dollar (¥56.7 billion) project began in July 2016, with the original date of completion listed as December 2018. However, construction delays forced the operational date to be pushed back.

Canberra Metro CEO Glenn Stockton said delivering a complex piece of infrastructure to a regional city proved to be particularly challenging.

“There was no rail knowledge and experience here in the ACT so we had to bring specialists in and build up that knowledge locally,” he said.

Given its lack of large-scale public transport systems, Canberra has a strong car culture, and it remains to be seen how locals will adapt.

The Canberra Metro consortium consists of companies from Australia, Britain, Germany, Japan and Spain.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar eases below ¥111.90 in Tokyo trading
The dollar weakened below ¥111.90 in Tokyo trading Thursday, hurt by a downturn in Tokyo stocks. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.84-84, down from ¥112.01-01 at the same time Wednesday. The e...
2020 Toyota Highlanders are put on display at the 2019 New York International Auto Show on Wednesday.
Japanese and other automakers tout SUVs at New York auto show
Automakers on Wednesday gathered at this year's New York International Auto Show where Japanese carmakers unveiled all-new sport utility vehicles amid growing demand for light trucks over passenger...
A foreign resident registers at a ward office in Osaka.
77% of Japanese firms say they don't discriminate against foreign workers in terms of pay
Nearly 80 percent of companies pay their foreign employees equal or higher wages compared with their Japanese staff, a think tank survey showed Wednesday. The Japan Research Institute said corpo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Transport Minister Meegan Fitzharris unveil the plaque for a new light rail system on Thursday in central Canberra. | KYODO

, , , , ,