Fire damage to the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris can be seen from the air on Tuesday. | GIGARAMA.RU / VIA AP

World

Notre-Dame to get temporary wooden 'ephemeral cathedral' during rebuilding

PARIS - Catholic worshippers feeling orphaned by the fire that ravaged part of Notre-Dame will be welcomed in an “ephemeral cathedral” of wood in front of the Paris monument until it reopens, Notre-Dame’s chief priest said Thursday.

Speaking to France’s CNews television channel Monsignor Patrick Chauvet said, “We mustn’t say ‘the cathedral is closed for five years and that’s it.'”

To give the faithful somewhere to congregate next to Notre-Dame, he suggested: “Can I not build an ephemeral cathedral on the esplanade (in front of Notre-Dame)?”

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had backed the idea and agreed to give over part of the esplanade to the church for a wooden structure, he said.

Chauvet said the wooden “cathedral” would host priests who could address some of the millions of tourists who throng the original 850-year-old Gothic cathedral each year.

On Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron said he aimed to rebuild Notre-Dame within five years.

The government said it would launch an international architecture contest to replace the burning steeple which came crashing down during Monday’s inferno, along with a large part of the roof.

Chauvet said the surrogate “cathedral” would be erected quickly, as soon as the esplanade reopens after work to secure the cathedral is completed.

The fire is believed to have been accidentally triggered by restoration work which was being carried out on the steeple.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Swastika Acres in Englewood, Colorado, on Jan. 3
Colorado city renames 'Swastika Acres' neighborhood that predates Nazis
A Colorado city has voted to drop the name "Swastika Acres" from a subdivision. KDVR-TV reports the Cherry Hills Village City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a name change to "Old C...
Supporters of former Peruvian President Alan Garcia attend his wake as the coffin with his remains arrives at the headquarters of the American Popular Revolutionary Alliance in Lima on Wednesday.
Odebrecht: The scandal shaking Latin America from Brazil to Peru and beyond
The corruption scandal involving Latin America's biggest construction company Odebrecht took a dramatic turn Wednesday with the suicide of former Peruvian President Alan Garcia, who was embroiled i...
Peruvian presidential candidate Alan Garcia greets supporters during a campaign rally in Catacaos in May 2006.
Life of Alan Garcia, former Peru president once touted as the country's JFK, cut short by his own...
Alan Garcia was the charismatic chameleon of Peruvian politics, once popular enough to be elected president twice. But his terms were filled with ups and downs and he eventually became caught up in...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Fire damage to the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris can be seen from the air on Tuesday. | GIGARAMA.RU / VIA AP

, , , , , ,