Abe and Trump to talk on April 26 in Washington, followed by golf and Melania's birthday celebrations

Kyodo

WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump plan to hold talks on April 26 in Washington, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Wednesday.

Abe is expected to celebrate U.S. first lady Melania Trump’s birthday on that day and play golf with the president outside the capital on April 27, the sources said.

Abe and Trump are likely to reaffirm the need for the international community to fully enforce U.N. sanctions on North Korea to compel it to denuclearize.

They are also expected to discuss trade following the launch this week of new negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement.

The leaders are likely to coordinate a planned trip by Trump to Japan from May 26 to 28 as well.

If the trip is realized, Trump would likely become the first foreign state guest to meet with Crown Prince Naruhito after he accedes to the throne on May 1 following the abdication of his father Emperor Akihito the previous day.

Besides the May visit, Trump plans to make another trip to Japan in late June for the Group of 20 summit to be held in Osaka.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump | KYODO

